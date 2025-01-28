REUNION: Chief Sealth Class of 1965, 60 years later!

(WSB file photo)

Early planning is under way for this milestone reunion we were asked to tell you about, because they’re trying to reach as many class members as they can. Sent by Donna:

The graduating class of 1965 will be gathering for a 60th reunion on September 8, 2025 at Salty’s on 1936 Harbor Avenue SW in Seattle. We will have a luncheon from noon to 4 pm. The cost is $95. There are funds available to support a fellow graduate who might need financial assistance. Please let us know if you are interested in attending by February 12, 2025. Casual attire, guests of graduates are welcome. There will be “no pay” at the door availability. If our graduates are interested in attending, they can email us at: Sealth1965reunioncommittee@gmail.com