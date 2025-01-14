Remembering Stanley E. Bradley, 1945-2024

Family and friends will gather next month to lay Stan Bradley to rest. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing now:

Stanley Eugene Bradley (Stan), loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away at the age of 79 on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Stan loved his family, and they will miss him dearly. He is predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Judith Ellen Bradley (Judy). He is survived by his loving family: daughter Sue Bennett, son Michael Bradley, son Jeff Walters, and daughter Mary McLean along with 9 grandkids and 2 great-grands. He also loved his sister’s family as little brother to Jean Bradley Hollers and uncle to her kids.

Stan and Judy owned and operated Stan’s Mt. View Towing in White Center for decades until they officially sold and retired in 2019. They bought the business from his parents H. Stan and Lily Bradley, who had owned and operated it themselves for decades as well. Though several family members took their turns working at Stan’s, it was his son, Jeff, who served by his side as long-time general manager. The business provided jobs for so many good people through the years, often blurring the lines of work, family, and friendship with many long-term employees.

He was that man who spent his life quietly making things happen and paving the way for others, asking nothing in return. Stan loved coming through for people and helping in big ways with a small voice. Stan was an advice guy, but he knew it all without being a know-it-all. He could fix anything. He made it his priority to ensure everyone was comfortable and safe. Over the years, that meant different things: from taking the kids’ car keys when it started snowing because he knew the wreckage slick roads can cause to helping kids with house shopping so he could get a preview of the various projects he’d surely be tackling for years to come.

We thank Stan for his service in the United States Army with the 589 th Engineer Battalion “Mountain Movers.” He worked on big rigs in Vietnam, giving him the mechanical expertise he’d use the rest of his life with his tow business.

Stan and Judy lived large in their heyday. They took several cruises with friends and family, somehow always ending up at the captain’s table. A love for boating led to him sweet talking Judy into buying a boat, a big one that they took out across Puget Sound and at Lake Chelan for years. Stan had always liked gambling, but he and Judy were really hooked on slot machine tournaments in Reno. They had a great time wherever they went.

Stan, Dad, Grandpa, Papa Stan – we love and miss you so much. We are comforted knowing you lived a great life on your own terms. We’d like to think you are up there with your vodka & OJ giving a cheers to your dad with his vodka & milk! You are likely handing out Stan’s Towing business cards and shaking hands. Judy is calling your name, better go see what she needs.

*****

In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored with a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation/JDRF, or Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Stan will be laid to rest alongside Judy on Friday, February 21, at 2 pm at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent. A celebration of his life will follow, to be held in the Seattle area.