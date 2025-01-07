Remembering David Benton, 1948-2024

Family and friends are remembering David Benton, and sharing this with his community:

David Benton, a long-time resident of West Seattle, passed away at his home on December 5th, 2024.

Dave was born in February 1948 and was one of the eldest children in his family. His parents were committed missionaries, and in his youth, he traveled as far as Afghanistan with his family. As a young man, he was drafted and served in Vietnam as an avionics technician with the Marine Corps. This training reinforced his skills and sharpened the mechanical aptitude that served him well throughout his life and career.

He lived in many places on the west coast, from Southern California to Alaska, fishing in the Gulf for a spell. He met his future wife Linnea while living in Newport Beach, California, and relocated to West Seattle in 1990, eventually moving to their home in Alki, where they raised their son Erik.

Dave enjoyed his work as a specialty service mechanic working with doors and entryways for local companies and was often the expert called in to assist with troublesome problems. He also used his skills on many home improvements, as well as problem solving and repairs for family, friends, and sometimes complete strangers in need!

Dave and his family enjoyed vacationing. His recollections as the captain of a time-share catamaran voyaging throughout Puget Sound from Gig Harbor to the San Juans with Linnea, Erik, and Linnea’s brother John, were among his finest memories. Dave’s family enjoyed spending summer weeks in Cannon Beach and exploring the surrounding parks and neighboring towns. Mauna Kea in Hawaii was also a favorite family getaway. Dave’s wife Linnea passed away in 2013.

The final years of Dave’s life were a time of peace and contentment. He cherished the time spent with his son Erik and was grateful for his long-time friends and the love and support of his girlfriend Clairie. Dave is survived by his son, two brothers, and a sister.

His tribute wall is at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/David-Benton