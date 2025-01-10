Questions for police, or other community concerns? 4 West Seattle neighborhood groups meet next week

If you have a question for local police, one good place to catch up with somebody from the Southwest Precinct is at a neighborhood group meeting – there’s almost always someone from SPD on the agenda. The groups of course address many other issues too, but often we’ve seen a police rep be at a meeting, offer to answer questions, and none follow, so it’s an opportunity to take advantage of. Here’s next week’s schedule:

6 pm Tuesday (January 14) – Fauntleroy Community Association (no agenda yet but here’s how to attend, in person – Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, 9141 California SW – or remotely)

7 pm Tuesday – Admiral Neighborhood Association (agenda toplines here, including a request to bring food-bank donations; in-person meeting at Admiral Church, 4320 SW Hill)

7 pm Wednesday (January 15) – Morgan Community Association (agenda here; attend in person at WSUU, 7141 California SW, or remotely)

7 pm Thursday (January 16) – Alki Community Council (no agenda yet; here’s how to attend, in person at Alki UCC – 6115 SW Hinds – or remotely)

You don’t have to be a member, or even a resident of the focus neighborhood, to attend any of these meetings.