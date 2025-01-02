POST-HOLIDAY GRATITUDE: Message from light-show team at wind-ravaged 4040 House

(Reader photo, December 2023)

We showed you dozens of Christmas-light displays this year, but one was missing – the “4040 House” was out of commission after major damage in the “bomb cyclone” storm; the photo above is from its 2023 show. The 4040 House’s owners asked us to share this message:

A heartfelt update from 4040 House:

We’ve been truly humbled by the amazing support from everyone in the community. Your kind words and offers of help have helped us cope with the shock and sadness caused by the bomb cyclone’s damage.

To everyone who donated to our GoFundMe — thank you! We’ve already reached over 50% of our goal and will officially close the campaign on January 2 (today – closed now).

Your generosity is making a real difference, allowing us to lock in discounts from our vendors and start rebuilding for 2025. Some of the replacement equipment has already arrived!

We can’t wait to return in October 2025 with our much-loved Halloween display, bigger and greater than ever.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you again, and here’s to a wonderful 2025 for us all!