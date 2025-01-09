OPEN HOUSE: Tilden School awaits your visit this Saturday

It’s still prime time for school shoppers, so another wave of open houses is happening between now and the end of January. Tilden School (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor) is ready to welcome prospective families to visit this Saturday (January 11), 10 am-noon. Here’s what the independent K-5 school says they’re all about:

“Tilden offers an exceptional preparatory education in literacy, math, science, and the arts, ensuring students build a strong foundation for future success. With a student-to-teacher ratio below 9:1, we deeply understand each child’s skills and character, adapting experiences, content, and challenges to support their growth. We also provide a content-rich educational experience, with specialist instruction in subjects ranging from computer science to vocal music to art history. By blending the innate joy and curiosity of children with exceptional and modern teaching practices, we foster a community of learners who are excited about their education and well-prepared for a seamless transition to middle school and beyond.”

Questions before the event (or afterward)? Call 206-938-4628 or email info@tildenschool.org.