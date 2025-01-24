Music, tea, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Harbor seals seen off West Seattle this morning – photo by Carol Ann Joyce)

With the weekend in view, here are highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the West Seattle Event Calendar:

MADISON FUNDRAISER AT DREAM DINNERS, LAST CALL: Today’s the deadline to place orders with Dream Dinners-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) to solve your meal challenges and help Madison MS‘s WEB mentorship program.

SCHOOL TOURS: Under way right now at Pathfinder K-8 (1901 SW Genesee) until 10:15 am. (Here’s our list of all the schools with tours/open houses yet to come.)

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: 10 am-11:30 am free drop-in indoor play at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd): “Stay ‘N’ Play is our Friday morning open gym for infants and preschool kids. We open up our lower level with games, toys, a bouncy house and more for kids to run and play.”

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

LIVE AT C & P COFFEE: The Dennis Rea / Blue Jay Blue, “musical travelogues,” 6-8 pm. No cover, all ages. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

AT THE CLAY CAULDRON: Make handbuilt animals with Kirsten, 6-9 pm. Our calendar listing explains how to sign up. (5214 Delridge Way SW)

MENOPAUSE TEA WORKSHOP: 6:30 pm at My Necessitea (3237 California SW), reservations required, $20.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Prelude to a Pistol, Dual Analog, Replicas perform at 8 pm (doors at 7) at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

BASKETBALL: No home games on the schedule tonight.

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Illvester tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. Tonight’s slate: Tomo Nakayama, Rub, & Leeni.

