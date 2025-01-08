YOU CAN HELP: Dream Dinners West Seattle fundraiser for Madison Middle School’s WEB program

Get help making dinner, while helping students! Dream Dinners West Seattle (longtime WSB sponsor) is again raising money for the Madison Middle School WEB program (Where Everybody Belongs), where 8th graders help new 6th graders “feel connected.” Here’s how it works:

Anyone participating in the fundraiser just needs to order a minimum of 3 dinners off our regular menu. All orders must be placed by Friday, January 24th and picked up by January 28th.

Orders can be placed at dreamdinners.com/westseattle. Anyone can order – current customers or new customers! They can place as many orders as they want. The most important thing is that anyone that orders needs to put MADWEB in the special instructions so we can keep track of money! We will donate 10% of all the sales with MADWEB on the order, up to $500.