UPDATE: Gunfire investigation at 35th/Barton 7-11

(Added: WSB photos unless otherwise credited)

1:28 PM: Police are at 35th and Barton after confirming gunfire at or near the 7-11 – “multiple shell casings.” The shooter is described as a Black man, 20s, 5’7″, slim, blue puffy jacket, armed with a handgun, believed to have left in a red Toyota RAV-4, southbound on 35th SW. Updates to come.

(Reader photo)

1:32 PM: No report of any injuries so far. Police say that so far they’ve recovered ten 9mm casings.

2:12 PM: Just back from the area to see where outside the store the casings were found. North side; adding photos. Also, as a commenter notes, Summit Atlas at 35th/Roxbury is sheltering in place, per a message sent to parents.

2:19 PM: Per a radio exchange, police will be telling the school (and an area preschool that apparently also was sheltering) that it’s OK to lift the shelter-in-place.