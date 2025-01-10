West Seattle, Washington

10 Friday

UPDATE: Gunfire investigation at 35th/Barton 7-11

January 10, 2025 1:28 pm
(Added: WSB photos unless otherwise credited)

1:28 PM: Police are at 35th and Barton after confirming gunfire at or near the 7-11 – “multiple shell casings.” The shooter is described as a Black man, 20s, 5’7″, slim, blue puffy jacket, armed with a handgun, believed to have left in a red Toyota RAV-4, southbound on 35th SW. Updates to come.

(Reader photo)

1:32 PM: No report of any injuries so far. Police say that so far they’ve recovered ten 9mm casings.

2:12 PM: Just back from the area to see where outside the store the casings were found. North side; adding photos. Also, as a commenter notes, Summit Atlas at 35th/Roxbury is sheltering in place, per a message sent to parents.

2:19 PM: Per a radio exchange, police will be telling the school (and an area preschool that apparently also was sheltering) that it’s OK to lift the shelter-in-place.

9 Replies to "UPDATE: Gunfire investigation at 35th/Barton 7-11"

  • Jen January 10, 2025 (1:30 pm)
    Reply

    It was six shots. Three, a pause, then three more. 

  • Aimee Owenz January 10, 2025 (1:30 pm)
    Reply

    It just happened at the 7-11 and Barton.  We are at our truck and heard the shots. 

  • ST January 10, 2025 (1:32 pm)
    Reply

    We were at the 7-11 when this happened. Shots fired right behind our vehicle towards the gas pumps. My daughter and I dropped our heads down and prayed that bullets weren’t coming our way. Horrifying. 

  • Kimiko January 10, 2025 (1:35 pm)
    Reply

    I live nearby and was outside when it happened. Thank you for posting this!

  • Live half a block away January 10, 2025 (1:45 pm)
    Reply

    I heard 6 distinct shots at 1:20. Texted my husband. Surprised they found ten, possibly some unrelated? It was 3 shots then 2 maybe 3 seconds then 3 more.

  • millerab6 January 10, 2025 (2:10 pm)
    Reply

    Summit middle and high schools currently shelter in place.

  • brody January 10, 2025 (2:17 pm)
    Reply

    west side is in a shelter in place :(

    • WSB January 10, 2025 (2:21 pm)
      Reply

      The police are telling the schools it’s OK to lift the shelter-in-place.

