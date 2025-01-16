GRATITUDE: The donations that turned out to be double gifts

Those are some of the 27 bags of clothing donated to family-shelter provider Mary’s Place this morning by organizers of last night’s Thrift Share event at Chief Sealth International High School. The items that went not only to the shelter but to students and their families resulted from a two-part donation drive at the school, mentioned in our seasonal-giving updates and Holiday Guide. Michelle Riggen-Ransom from the CSIHS PTSA sent the photo and this followup with words of gratitude:

Wanted to give a shout-out to the counselors and staff at Chief Sealth High School, who organized the first Pop-Up Thrift Share at the school last night. The event was open to all students and their families in the Denny and Sealth communities, and over two hundred folks over the course of the evening came through to pick up some new-to-them clothing and shoes. Special thanks to Shanyn Gilio-Tenan for an awesome job coordinating, and to our community members who stepped up with donations to make this such a successful event for our students and their families!