FOLLOWUP: See how first-ever Alki event factored into regional International Coastal Cleanup success

(WSB photo, September 21)

Back in September, dozens of volunteers gathered at Alki for an International Coastal Cleanup event. There are certainly everyday cleanup heroes working in our area year-round – like A Cleaner Alki – but the September event was the first time regional organizations held their flagship event here, and now Puget Soundkeeper has released a report on the regional results:

In an exceptional display of community commitment, more than 741 volunteers removed 2,600 pounds of debris during International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) events across the Puget Sound from August through December 2024. Across 13 cleanup events from Seattle to the San Juan Islands, volunteers collectively tackled the growing impact of litter and plastic pollution, making an impact on the health of Puget Sound.

Since its inception in 1986, the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) movement has been a global initiative by the Ocean Conservancy to document and remove debris from beaches and waterways globally. Every year, Puget Soundkeeper serves as the regional coordinator for ICC events across Puget Sound and works alongside several partner organizations who make these efforts possible.

“In a time where it seems like there’s a lot of negative news spreading over social media, it’s truly inspiring to see so many volunteers and people come out to commit their time and energy toward making our waterways safer and healthier for future generation,” said Tanya Balaji, the Stewardship and Education Manager at Puget Soundkeeper.

2024 was a special year for the ICC movement as for the first time in history, the Ocean Conservancy hosted its flagship ICC event in Seattle and more than 200 volunteers gathered at Alki Beach on September 21st to celebrate the movement. “Despite 2024’s cleanups showing the power of collective action, it highlights the importance of advocating and fighting for legislation that targets pollution at its sources,” added Balaji. For more information about our 2024 ICC report, click here.

Puget Soundkeeper Alliance remains committed to continuing our cleanup efforts while advocating for policies that prevent pollution at its source, including working on the 2025 Recycling Reform Act. Moreover, Puget Soundkeeper Alliance, alongside its partner organizations across the state, will also continue organizing ICC events throughout the Fall of 2025.