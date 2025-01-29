FOLLOWUP: DESC’s plan for former Cascadia Fresh Market space in Delridge

After last week’s announcement that Cascadia Fresh Market had closed in the ground-floor commercial space of Cottage Grove Commons (5444 Delridge Way SW), we asked the building’s owner/manager, DESC, about whether they planned to open the space for lease. The market had been a pilot project in the space that otherwise would have been vacant after the Delridge Grocery Cooperative closed its store; DGC was an iteration of the nonprofit for which the space was intended from the start. Today, DESC spokesperson Jessica Schreindl had a reply for us: “Today I got word that ‘the commercial space will be available soon if anyone in the community has interest’.” We’ll watch for the listing; in the meantime, you can contact DESC at info@desc.org.