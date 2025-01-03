FERRY ALERTS: Smaller boat this evening on Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run; Vashon Water Taxi out of service

(‘Live’ photo from WSF dock cam)

3:51 PM: There’s a chance of more traffic backups awaiting the ferry at Fauntleroy tonight because of a temporary downsize in vessels. Here’s the Washington State Ferries announcement:

For Friday, January 3, the 87-car Tillikum will replace the 124-car Issaquah as the #1 vessel beginning with the 4:45 p.m. departure from Vashon to Fauntleroy. Later in the evening, (10:05 pm), the 124-car Cathlamet will continue in service to maintain a larger vessel on the route.

We’re checking on why M/V Issaquah is going out of Triangle Route service.

4:08 PM: WSF spokesperson Dana Warr tells WSB, “Repairs. The davit which helps raise and lower the rescue boat needs repairs. This is a USCG requirement.”

4:15 PM: And now word is in from King County Metro that Vashon’s foot ferry is out of service for the rest of today/tonight: