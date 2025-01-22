ELECTION 2025: The other two ballot measures you’re about to vote on

By Aspen Anderson

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

We’re continuing our look at what’s on the February 11 ballots that King County Elections mailed out today. Last night we reported on Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, funding for “social housing”; tonight, we’ll look at the two levy votes for Seattle Public Schools.

Proposition 1: Replacement for Educational Programs and Operations Levy

Seattle Public Schools is asking voters to approve a $747 million three-year operations levy to replace the current levy, which expires in 2025. The expiring levy collected about $244 million annually, while the proposed levy would collect more—$250 million in 2026, $249 million in 2027, and $248 million in 2028.

The proposed levy would fund programs not fully covered by state funding, including salaries, classroom supplies, special education, bilingual education, student transportation, maintenance, and extracurricular activities like arts and sports. Without a replacement, these services could face cuts.

Seattle Public Schools has relied on operations levies for decades to fill gaps left by state funding, especially in areas like special education, bilingual programs, and extracurricular activities. Seattle voters have consistently approved these levies. Rising costs have led the district to adjust levy requests to meet ongoing needs.

The levy would be funded through property taxes, with property owners in the district paying an estimated $0.78 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2026, $0.75 in 2027, and $0.72 in 2028. For example, the owner of a home valued at $700,000 would pay approximately $546 in 2026. These rates would be adjusted based on actual property values at the time of collection.

All taxable properties within the Seattle Public Schools district boundaries would contribute to this levy if it is approved by voters. This includes residential, commercial, and other property types subject to property taxes.

Schools First and other supporters submitted a statement in favor, writing: “This levy benefits every school in every part of Seattle … If the Operations Levy is not renewed, the district will have to make deep cuts. Teachers and instructional assistants will be laid off, and valuable programs that support students will be cut back or eliminated.”

No statements were submitted in opposition.

Proposition 2: Building Excellence Program: Capital Levy (BEX VI)

The district is asking voters to approve a $1.8 billion, six-year capital levy to fund the Building Excellence VI (BEX VI) Program, replacing an expiring measure. The levy is designed to fund safety upgrades, renovations, and technology needs across the district.

If approved, the levy would generate $300 million annually from 2026 to 2031. Property owners would pay an estimated $0.93 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2026, with rates decreasing to $0.79 in 2031 as property values rise. For example, the owner of a $600,000 home would pay approximately $558 in the first year.

Supporters emphasize this is not a new tax but a continuation of the current levy, though the total amount collected annually would increase slightly from the previous levy’s $270 million per year to meet rising costs.

The BEX VI levy would fund retrofitting school buildings for earthquake safety, upgrading fire alarms and security systems, replacing roofs and mechanical systems, making energy efficiency improvements, and renovating or replacing up to five schools. It also provides 90% of the district’s technology budget, which includes student computers and staff training. Its biggest West Seattle project would be an addition at Chief Sealth International High School for Career and Technical Education.

Supporters of the levy, including King County Executive Dow Constantine, argue it is essential to maintaining safe and modern learning environments. “This levy helps make sure our students are safe and our schools well maintained,” they wrote. “Every student and every school benefits!”

Opposition was submitted by Chris Jackins, a longtime critic of district spending. Jackins argued the levy prioritizes large school projects and could lead to consolidations or closures. He also proposed shrinking the levy to reduce taxes and setting aside funds to generate interest for the district’s operating budget.

Supporters have dismissed these claims, asserting there is no language in the proposal to close or consolidate schools. Instead, they argue the levy focuses on maintaining and modernizing existing facilities. “Prop. 2 maintains, rebuilds, and replaces aging school buildings, roofs, HVAC systems, technology, and security systems districtwide,” they wrote in a rebuttal.

State Senator Javier Valdez, a Democrat representing the 46th Legislative District in north Seattle, is a supporter of the levy and wrote, “All Seattle kids, regardless of zip code, deserve safe and healthy schools and up-to-date technology. Let’s continue investing in their future success.”

For both propositions, voters will simply choose “yes” or “no” to indicate their approval or rejection.

Currently, there is no direct alternative to these levies for funding the programs, safety upgrades and technology needs of Seattle Public Schools. The state’s funding formula does not fully cover these expenses, and the district relies heavily on voter-approved levies to bridge the gap. Without these levies, the district would likely need to make significant cuts or seek other funding sources

Election Day is February 11. Ballots must be postmarked by that date or dropped off at a ballot drop box (West Seattle has four) by 8 pm.

Register to vote, if you have not already. Online and mail registrations must be received by February 3 to vote in the election. Or register to vote in person by 8 pm on Election Day.