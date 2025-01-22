CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Highlander; stolen backpack with MacBook

Two reader reports in Crime Watch this afternoon:

STOLEN HIGHLANDER: Received via text:

Call 911 if you find it.

CAR PROWLERS TAKE BACKPACK WITH MACBOOK: MaKenzie just moved to West Seattle, and got hit by a car break-in:

Sometime last night or early this morning, my silver 2018 Chevy Cruze Sport Premier was broken into. The location of my car was in a residential area, off SW Avalon Way and SW Genesee St where 32nd Ave SW intervenes. I first saw my car at 7:30 am today (January 22nd).

They rummaged through my items and when I entered my car, the center console was open, my back seats pulled down exposing my trunk, and my personal items in my car were thrown about. When approaching my car, I could see glass everywhere from the back driver’s side window being shattered. In my car was my Black backpack with Rose Gold zipper lining, which contained my Rose Gold MacBook Air 13″ and some Nike gym clothes, and my personal notebook with some pens, possibly a few smaller items. The items were in my backpack, on the floor of my backseat, so not easily visible to the eye.

If you have any information or video footage from one of the houses nearby, it would mean a lot. I have filed a police report and will link the case number below … my MacBook means a lot to me and contains very personal and cherished memories. Unfortunately, my dash camera did not catch anyone and was moved, so I am unable to see any footage. …

Police Report Reference Number: 2025-20055 – My backpack is the: Swissdigital Design Business Laptop Backpack For Women, With USB Charging Port