CRIME WATCH: Seen this one-of-a-kind stolen car?

January 17, 2025 8:56 pm
|      1 COMMENT
Damien says this rare imported-from-Japan car was tracking to our area this afternoon, after being stolen from Mountlake Terrace early this morning, and is hoping you can watch for it.

My right-hand-drive MR2 was stolen from Mountlake Terrace and has been driving around Seattle all day, police report filed, contains a Tile tracker, last updated at around 3 PM in Southwest Seattle, The car has a Japanese plate on the front and a collector’s plate on the rear. Plate number 9814K (rear) Y 21-70 (front, Japanese original plate). It is a MT, and has a paint scheme only available in Japan (white/gray) – it is an extremely high-profile theft; if you see this car, it 100% is mine without a doubt. If you have any information regarding this vehicle, please email me at GalaxyGryphon1@gmail.com or call 845-520-8634.

1 Reply to "CRIME WATCH: Seen this one-of-a-kind stolen car?"

  • JDM Fan January 17, 2025 (9:08 pm)
    Dang dude.  Eyes peeled.  

