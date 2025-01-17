CRIME WATCH: Seen this one-of-a-kind stolen car?

Damien says this rare imported-from-Japan car was tracking to our area this afternoon, after being stolen from Mountlake Terrace early this morning, and is hoping you can watch for it.

My right-hand-drive MR2 was stolen from Mountlake Terrace and has been driving around Seattle all day, police report filed, contains a Tile tracker, last updated at around 3 PM in Southwest Seattle, The car has a Japanese plate on the front and a collector’s plate on the rear. Plate number 9814K (rear) Y 21-70 (front, Japanese original plate). It is a MT, and has a paint scheme only available in Japan (white/gray) – it is an extremely high-profile theft; if you see this car, it 100% is mine without a doubt. If you have any information regarding this vehicle, please email me at GalaxyGryphon1@gmail.com or call 845-520-8634.