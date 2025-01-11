COUNTDOWN: 4 months until 20th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day

(May 2024 Garage Sale Day photo)

You don’t have to have a cute mascot to participate in West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, but it might help! Charlotte the corgi was hanging out in south Highland Park during last year’s WSCGSD, and we pulled her photo from that day’s as-it-happened coverage to help remind you that this year’s WSCGSD is getting closer – now less than four months away, on Saturday, May 10, 2025. This year’s a milestone, too, the 20th anniversary of WSCGSD! the founders ran a nonprofit called Megawatt, and decided to try it as a community-building event in 2005. After presenting it for three years, Megawatt announced it was disbanding, and looked for someone to take over WSCGSD … we raised our hand, and have been organizing it since 2008, always on the same date they chose, second Saturday in May. Registration will open on April 1st. (P.S. If you’re new – WSCGSD isn’t one big sale – it’s hundreds of sales, all sizes, all over the peninsula, depending on who decides to participate!)