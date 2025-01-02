2 community meetings, preschool open house, dine-out fundraiser, invitation to singers, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Monday night sunset, photographed by

John-Michael Bennett III)

Here’s today’s list – highlights of what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from our Event Calendar, where you can preview what’s happening days, weeks, even months ahead:

SENATOR & CANDIDATES @ POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: As previewed Monday, you can talk with State Sen. Joe Nguyễn and four candidates for the State House appointment that may result from his impending departure for the state Commerce Department during the Postcards 4 Democracy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all welcome.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Second lunch meeting of 2025, noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), with the Student of the Month presentation.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

HOMEWORK HELP: Students can drop in for free help, 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

WSHS BOYS’ BASKETBALL DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: 5-8 pm at West Wings (2329 California SW), 25% of the proceeds benefit the team.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 6 pm board meeting at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), community members welcome. Here’s the agenda.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TRACK RUN: 6:15 meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the free weekly track run.

HOPE LUTHERAN PRESCHOOL/TRANSITIONAL KINDERGARTEN OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 pm-7:30 pm at the main Hope Lutheran School (WSB sponsor) campus (4456 42nd SW), find out about these two programs.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSALS: Singers invited! The Boeing Employees Choir – open to non-employees too – has open rehearsals tonight and the next three Tuesday nights at the American Legion Post 160 hall (3618 SW Alaska), 6:30 pm.

FREE SWING DANCE LESSONS: At the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), “Intro lessons for East Coast Swing start at 6:30 PM and Intermediate Foxtrot with Swing start at 7:45. First class is free, so come and check it out.” More info here.

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION, WITH FOOD/COAT DRIVE: The Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s next general gathering is at 7 pm tonight, and you’re encouraged to bring nonperishable food and/or gently used/new coats to donate to the West Seattle Food Bank (whose reps are among the speakers) – our calendar listing has details. Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 6: Now SIX trivia options for Tuesday night – 7 pm trivia with Amelia at Future Primitive‘s Beer Bar on Alki (2536 Alki SW) … The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) … and Trivia Tuesdays at Christos on Alki, 7:15 pm (2508 Alki SW).

