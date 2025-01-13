TUESDAY: Talk with state senator, legislative-appointment candidates in West Seattle

The Washington State Legislature convened today. If you’re available at mid-morning tomorrow, you can talk about it here in West Seattle with a unique group that Postcards 4 Democracy is hosting – here’s the announcement they asked us to share with you:

West Seattle’s Postcards4Democracy.org, the local group that advocates for voter registration and getting out the vote via handwritten notes to people in places where it counts nationwide, concludes its presentation of candidates being considered for our 34th District House & Senate this month due to Sen. Joe Nguyễn’s appointment to state Director of Commerce under the new Ferguson administration.

State House Rep. Emily Alvarado is one of 2 who have emerged so far that are being considered by the PCO’s of the 34th District Dems to refer on to the King County Council to appoint for the soon to be vacant Senate seat. (John “Skip” Crowley is the other and to date no contact info has been found for him, nor did he attend the Jan. 5 forum hosted by the 34th.)

There are 7 folks throwing their hats into the ring vying for the house seat should Emily Alvarado move up to fill the vacant spot in the Senate. Previously, last week, we introduced Geoffrey Wukelic, Gina Topp (Seattle School Board president), and Representative Alvarado, who will keep her house seat if she doesn’t move into Senator Nguyen’s post.

We look forward to hosting 4 of the other candidates for the potential House Rep opening should Emily Alvarado move into the senate, plus Senator Joe Nguyễn, this Tuesday, 1/14/25 at C & P Coffee>, from 10:30 – 12 noon.

In addition to Senator Nguyễn, we are expecting to hear from:

Brianna Thomas, Csenka Favorini-Csorba (who currently serves as a King Conservation District Supervisor), Sarah Moore (who currently serves in Position No. 5 on the Burien City Council), and Stephanie Tidholm (who currently serves on the Highline School Board).

There will be opportunity for questions, we hope you will join us! More info at: postcards4democracy.org