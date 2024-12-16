YOU CAN HELP: Donation dropoffs Wednesday for schools’ clothing drive

Many holiday-season donation drives wrap up by mid-December. Not this one. Wednesday is the first of two dropoff days – here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

As we head into the holidays, it’s the perfect time to clean out your closets and donate your gently used or new clothing to support a great cause! Chief Sealth International High School and Denny International Middle School are organizing a community thrift-share event for our families and school community, scheduled to take place in January. All items will be free for families.

We are seeking donations of clothes to help stock the thrift store and make this event a success. Donations can include:

-Coats, clothing, and shoes (new or gently used)

-All sizes are welcome — kids, young adults, and adults

Please Note: We are unable to accept items such as clothes with holes, used underwear or bras, worn-out shoes, or other items in poor condition.

How to Donate: Please drop off your donations at Chief Sealth International High School’s main office on December 18th or January 8th. Your support will help make a difference for families in our community. Thank you in advance for your generosity!

For more information or questions, or if you need an alternate dropoff time, please contact Shanyn Gilio-Tenan (stgiliotenan@seattleschools.org, 206.252.8684) or Ariana Nunez (arnunez@seattleschools.org, 206.252.8600).