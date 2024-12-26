West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: First power outage

December 26, 2024 8:01 am
Thanks for the tip. 100+ homes are out in south Arbor Heights/Seola Beach, after a loud explosion-type sound around 7:20. As noted in the traffic/weather roundup, the wind alert is now extended to 1 pm.

  • k December 26, 2024 (8:26 am)
    Thoughts and prayers for all of our curbside refuse collectors, especially those on routes with recycling today.  

