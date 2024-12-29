WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Suspect arrested after Admiral Pub break-in attempt

When Seattle Dive Tours sent us their vandalism report earlier today, they noted that police had mentioned a break-in attempt somewhere in Admiral. Via archived dispatch audio, we traced that to Admiral Pub, and have been waiting to hear back from proprietor Alex – now we have; he says it happened just after 6:30 am:

A man dressed in black tried to break into the Admiral Pub, but thankfully, our alarm system went off and alerted the police. SPD arrived within five minutes and arrested the suspect.

The damage was minimal — about $700 for a new front-door lock and installation.

A huge shoutout to our amazing neighborhood for looking out for us! The police said they received three separate calls from concerned neighbors who saw the attempted break-in.

We love and appreciate you all!