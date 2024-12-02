WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stabbing investigation

Police are investigating an incident Sunday morning that was initially reported as a stabbing and is also categorized as a robbery. They were called to an apartment building in the 3200 block of SW Avalon Way and found a 29-year-old man with one stab wound to his abdomen. According to the report narrative we obtained from SPD, the victim’s girlfriend had called them and said it happened two hours earlier. The victim himself couldn’t provide details when SPD and SFD initially talked with him, but the girlfriend said he had encountered the attacker in the alley behind the complex and that the man tried to rob him, saying to “give him everything.” The victim refused, his girlfriend said, so the would-be robber stabbed him and ran away. The victim subsequently went to a friend’s apartment, where he met up with his girlfriend, and they called 911 two hours later. Police eventually were able to talk with the victim at the hospital, and he told them it actually happened around 2 am, as he walked back to the building from the 35th/Avalon 7-Eleven, and that the attacker/would-be robber asked him for a dollar before stabbing him. He said he delayed calling 911 because he was trying to “tough it out.” The only description he provided, per the police narrative, was “possibly a light skinned or white male, wearing a hoodie drawn tight around his face, with a dark-colored vest on top.” If you have any information, the SPD # is 24-338436.