WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About the big police response on Puget Ridge

December 4, 2024 2:42 pm
A texter asked about a big police response near 18th/Dawson on Puget Ridge at midmorning. Took a while to get the info but here’s what happened, according to police: It was a person-in-crisis call involving a 20-year-old man who was reported to be armed with a knife and threatening at least one family member. He was then reported to be out on foot in the neighborhood, possibly under the influence; police responded, finding him and talking with him. They asked him if he had a knife on him and though he didn’t answer, officers say he eventually took out a sheathed knife – with a four-inch-long blade – and tossed it into grass nearby. He was taken into custody without incident, according to police, for investigation of domestic-violence felony harassment, which the report says is cause for a mandatory arrest. They later also found pepper-spray gel in the suspect’s possession, according to the report narrative. The suspect was booked into jail. No one was reported injured.

