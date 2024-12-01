WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 7 new views!

Thanks to everyone who sends bird photos – enabling our first gallery in a while!
James Tilley photographed those Barrow’s Goldeneyes at Jack Block Park; that’s where Christopher Boffoli saw this Merganser.
The Cormorant below (with a snack) is from Vince Marx:
Steve Bender was in South Park when this Mallard sailed past:
Susan Romaneghi shared two photos – first, a Robin:
And a Starling:
Jerry Simmons photographed this juvenile Townsend’s Warbler:
We appreciate photos from birds to breaking news (and Christmas lights!) – westseattleblog@gmail.com, or text to 206-293-6302 – thank you!
