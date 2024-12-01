West Seattle, Washington

01 Sunday

42℉

WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 7 new views!

December 1, 2024 4:24 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

Thanks to everyone who sends bird photos – enabling our first gallery in a while!

James Tilley photographed those Barrow’s Goldeneyes at Jack Block Park; that’s where Christopher Boffoli saw this Merganser.

The Cormorant below (with a snack) is from Vince Marx:

Steve Bender was in South Park when this Mallard sailed past:

Susan Romaneghi shared two photos – first, a Robin:

And a Starling:

Jerry Simmons photographed this juvenile Townsend’s Warbler:

We appreciate photos from birds to breaking news (and Christmas lights!) – westseattleblog@gmail.com, or text to 206-293-6302 – thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 7 new views!"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.