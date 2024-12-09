TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK: Monday info

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Monday, December 9th.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Mostly sunny, with a high in the mid-40s. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:46 am, while sunset will be at 4:17 pm – as early as the sunset gets – in less than a week, it starts getting later! (But the sunrise gets later for a while longer.)

TRANSIT

Water Taxi today – Regular service today.

Washington State Ferries today – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route with M/V Issaquah and M/V Cathlamet, plus M/V Sealth as the “ghost boat.” Check here for last-minute changes.

Metro buses today – Regular schedule.

ROAD WORK/CLOSURES

*Beach Drive gas-pipeline work continues into January, PSE tells us – here’s our update.

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project continues; the south half of the bridge is closed, with one lane each way on the north side. Fairmount Avenue remains closed beneath the bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon. SDOT finally provided that update at the end of last week, with word of a lane shift, too.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!