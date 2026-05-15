WEEKEND PREVIEW: ‘The Year to Save the Earth’ music and multimedia experience at Our Lady of Guadalupe

Plenty happening tomorrow in West Seattle – including unique one-time events like this one tomorrow night:

“The Year to Save the Earth” music & multimedia experience by Jim Scott @ Our Lady of Guadalupe

May 16 @ 7:00 pm

The Care for Creation Ministry of the West Seattle Catholic Community Presents:

“The Year to Save the Earth” – A Musical and Multimedia Experience by Jim Scott

@ Walmesley Center, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3410 SW Myrtle St

Doors: 6:30 pm / Show: 7:00 pm

$10 donation requested

Mixing powerful songs and beautiful projected images, “The Year to Save the Earth” takes us from grieving to celebration and from protest to positive vision for the planet.

Formerly a member of the Paul Winter Consort, Jim Scott was co-composer of their celebrated Missa Gaia/Earth Mass and sang their anthem song Common Ground. He has toured the world, recorded nine CDs of original music and published a long line of choral works. One of the originators of the Unitarian Universalist “Green Sanctuary” program, Jim also compiled the Earth and Spirit Songbook, an anthology of 110 songs of Earth by many contemporary composers.