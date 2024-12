3:47 PM: Thanks to Tim for the photos! That tree is proof that when the ground is as saturated as it is now, winds don’t have to be gusting for trees to topple. It’s down at 22nd/Barton [map], and the police dispatch indicates it’s blocking the street.

No injuries reported.

4:15 PM: Police say 22nd is blocked between Barton and Kelsey Lane [map], and the tree isn’t likely to be cleared quickly. Also, “live wires” are down.