TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Familiar faces out front

Thanks to Jeff for the Christmas Eve-Eve lights spotlight photo! He emailed to say: “For the young and young at heart. Merry Christmas, Mom!” This display is at 5420 40th SW and if you zoom in on the photo, you’ll see many familiar Christmas-character faces … Santa, Rudolph, “Bumble,” Frosty, Grinch, Snoopy, among others. We still have a few more in queue, so check in on Christmas Eve, Day, maybe beyond … and scroll through this archive to see what we’ve already shown!