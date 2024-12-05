HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays ‘Shop Late Thursday,’ with music!

It’s a night full of shopping and music – and more – in the West Seattle Junction. Above and below, the first of two musical groups entertaining Junction visitors tonight on the first of two Shop Late Thursdays, carolers The Silver Belles, whose parodies often stop passersby in their tracks.

We caught them at their first stop, outside Curious Kidstuff, before they moved on to the block north of SW Alaska. They’re singing until 7, at which time Better As Brass is set to start playing at the KeyBank plaza corner of California/Alaska (busking for a cause!). All the while, the Junction Elves are roaming with candy canes – we found them pausing to appreciate The Silver Belles.

Multiple Junction businesses (and others around the peninsula) will be hosting readers at 7 pm, for this month’s West Seattle Book Club event (see the venue list here). Then plan to be in The Junction one week from tonight – December 12 is the holiday edition of the West Seattle Art Walk, with Santa on the street, plus the return of The Silver Belles. And of course the biggest night of Hometown Holidays is inbetween, this Saturday (December 7) with the Night Market, tree lighting, beer garden, and more – see the schedule here. (WSB is a community co-sponsor of Hometown Holidays again this year.)