South of the West Seattle Bridge, Ash Grove Cement now offering community tours

(Photo courtesy Ash Grove Cement)

The industrial facilities on the Duwamish River often evoke a great amount of curiosity, and sometimes concern. Unless you work at one, they tend to be a mystery. One plant is offering to lift the veil a bit; we heard from plant manager Andy at Ash Grove Cement, just on the other side of the river and south of the West Seattle Bridge, asking if we could let you know they’re offering community tours starting next month:

When: Thursday afternoons from 1-2 pm. Starting January 2025.

Who: Anyone (above the age of 12) who is interested in learning more about what Ash Grove Cement does. Anyone under 18 needs to be accompanied by an adult. We can accept up to 15 people per tour.

What: Depending on age, a full tour of the plant, including brief presentation on the cement-making process.

Why: Ash Grove Cement is the only cement plant in Washington state that takes the raw materials to produce cement. There has been a cement plant n the location for almost 100 years and the company would like to spend time with the community to allow them to see what we do firsthand.

How to RSVP: Reply to Allen Block, Environmental Manager, at allen.block@ashgrove.com. We’d like around 1 week’s notice.

Like other industrial facilities in the area, Ash Grove (3801 East Marginal Way S.) is regulated by a variety of agencies. One of them, Puget Sound Clean Air, has just extended the public-comment period for a requested change in how Ash Grove operates, involving the burning of tires as part of its kiln fuel (an industry alternative to fossil fuels) – you can read about it here.