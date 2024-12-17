UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘rescue extrication’ response after rail-car incident on Harbor Island

2:35 PM: A big Seattle Fire response is arriving in the 3200 block of 16th SW on Harbor Island for a “rescue extrication” response related to an apparent industrial incident. Three people are reported hurt, at least one seriously; those who were trapped were “dug out” by co-workers, responders told dispatch, so they’ll be downsizing the response. They say they’re in a “gravel yard by the old mill.”

2:50 PM: Medics have reported via radio that the three injured workers were “in a rail car unloading freight when 100-pound bags of grain collapsed on them.” All are reported to be conscious and all will be taken to the hospital – a 22-year-old man by SFD medic unit, 24- and 40-year-old men by AMR ambulances.