UPDATE: Police seeking assault suspect at Fauntleroy/Alaska

4:27 AM: Thanks for the tips. Police are at the gas station/minimart at 4580 Fauntleroy Way SW trying to arrest a suspect. Radio traffic indicates the person they’re after is an assault suspect; the incident is described as domestic violence. More details as we get them.

4:44 AM: According to audio from the initial dispatch, the victim was described as a “man, bleeding badly, who said he was in a fight with his wife.” The victim has been taken to a hospital.

4:59 AM: They’re still searching for the suspect, now with a K-9 team helping. She is described as a Hispanic woman in her late 30s, about 4’8″, pink sweater, possibly armed with a knife (though the assault was not described nor dispatched as an assault).