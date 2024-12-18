PHOTOS: ‘King tide’ swamps Alki Beach

Thanks for the photos! Wind and other atmospheric conditions pushed this morning’s “king tide” up onto the beach and boardwalk at Alki. The first three photos are from David Hutchinson.

Alki Bathhouse and Statue of Liberty Plaza had been sandbagged in anticipation of this possibility. The next photo was texted anonymously, from further east along the sand:

This NOAA page (linked on the WSB West Seattle Weather page any time you want to find it) shows the high tide water level was actually about a foot and a half higher than the basic projection.