NEW BOOK CLUB! West Seattle’s classic SF fans invited

With several book clubs continuing to grow, it’s clear West Seattle is a reader’s paradise. Another book club is starting up this week and we’re mentioning it in case you haven’t already seen the listing in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar. Ed explains, “I’m starting a new book club for fans of classic SF (speculative fiction) such as ‘Dune’ and ‘Lord of the Rings.’ It’s called ‘The West Seattle Classic SF Book Club’.” He’s launching at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) Thursday night (December 12), 6 pm. “We’ll be reading ‘The Stars My Destination‘ by Alfred Bester (1956). If people want a new copy they can purchase the book at Paper Boat and get a 10% discount.” Ed notes, “It’s only 211 pages so there’s still time to read.”