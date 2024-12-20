Mayor nominates new Seattle Police chief: Shon Barnes from Madison, Wisconsin

As speculated in citywide media in recent days, Mayor Bruce Harrell has chosen Madison, Wisconsin, Police Chief Shon Barnes as the next Seattle Police Chief. The announcement says Barnes “brings to Seattle a record of accomplishment, including implementing solutions that have driven a 67% decrease in homicides, a 40% decrease in auto thefts, and a 19% decrease in reports of shots fired so far in 2024, as well as advancing strategies to build an inclusive police service where 28% of officers are women.” The announcement adds, “Mayor Harrell will welcome Chief Barnes to Seattle with a public event in January, and Chief Barnes will begin a series of meetings with community members in city neighborhoods.” In Madison this week, he has been dealing with a high-profile case, a deadly school shooting. Barnes has been Madison chief for three and a half years, and has worked in law enforcement for 24 years, according to his Madison PD bio. If confirmed, he will succeed Interim Chief Sue Rahr, who came out of retirement earlier this year to lead SPD while a new chief was found in the wake of Adrian Diaz‘s then-demotion; she was not seeking the permanent position. You can read the full announcement here; it also notes:

There were 57 total applications received from across the United States which were reviewed and narrowed to a list of 44 qualified candidates. The top four candidates were invited to take a competitive exam in November, as required by the City Charter. Three candidates – Chief Barnes; Nicholas Augustine, Assistant Chief of the Montgomery County, Maryland, Department of Police; and Emada Tingirides, Deputy Chief, Los Angeles Police Department – passed the exam and were forwarded to Mayor Harrell for his consideration and final selection.

The city announcement also notes that the SPD chief’s job description was shaped by input from public-safety forums held around the city earlier this year; the one for the Southwest Precinct was a lightly attended event in South Park (WSB coverage here) two weeks before then-Chief Diaz was demoted.