HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Rotary’s Festival of Mini-Trees in Admiral

West Seattle Rotary's Festival of Mini-Trees in Admiral

December 4, 2024 5:17 pm
You have until 6:45 to bid, until 7 pm to view, at the Rotary Club of West Seattle‘s Festival of Mini-Trees, happening right now at Brookdale Admiral Heights (2326 California SW). More than 20 trees are being auctioned to raise money for the Rotary’s community work. The trees have themes – like this one for Huskies fans:

You can enjoy beverages, treats, live acoustic holiday music, and just enjoy browsing the trees:

Other tree themes include everything from movies to coffee! Wreaths are being auctioned off. Everything was donated to support the Rotarians’ work with students and other community projects.

