HAPPENING NOW: First-of-its-kind donation drive at Southwest Precinct

The SPD personnel working at the Southwest Precinct right now to sort and tag donated clothes are part of a first-of-its-kind donation drive. SPD’s Community Service Officers are often called on to help people in emergency situations with items like clothes, coats, even something as simple as socks … so they’re collecting donations today to be sure they have a stockpile. The Southwest Precinct is the first to do this; some of the donations will be stored downtown to help CSOs assist people all over the city.

At the precinct when we stopped by this past hour were Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite, CSOs Heslin and Huang, and Community Liaison Officer German Barreto. They told us they’re getting a lot of good stuff – they had been out of men’s pants, for example. What do they need most? we asked. Items that aren’t too closely fitted/sized – for example, sweat pants, in sizes that are flexible like small, medium, large, extra-large. Socks and hats are also welcome too. (But no used underwear.)

Satterwhite added that if you’re coming down during today’s drive, which continues until 3 pm in the community room just off the visitors’ parking lot on the south side of the precinct (2300 SW Webster), you’re also welcome to pick up a free steering-wheel lock if you need one.

And if you have clothing to donate but can’t get to the precinct today, email her and you can arrange a dropoff when the lobby is open (her address is on this page). CSO Heslin added that they might be able to pickup donations on Wednesdays, because that’s the day all CSOs work.