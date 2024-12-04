FOLLOWUP: Highland Park RV camp ‘remediation’ report from Unified Care Team

(WSB photo, Tuesday morning)

On Tuesday we reported on city crews at 9th/Henderson for an encampment “remediation.” Unified Care Team spokesperson Callie Craighead said the city’s tally of results would be available today. Here’s what she told us:

The Unified Care Team conducted an RV remediation at 9th SW and SW Henderson yesterday morning. There were 3 RVs at the location, and 2 moved voluntarily from the area prior to start of remediation. Our teams towed the one remaining RV and removed almost 2,200 pounds of debris from the site. Offers of shelter were made but none were accepted at that time.

I wanted to note that the 2 RVs that moved voluntarily moved several blocks away, so constituents may feel like the situation was not taken care of. UCT parking enforcement works to keep vehicles in compliance with the City’s 72-hour parking regulations and they will be closely monitoring this area.