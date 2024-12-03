City crews at 9th/Henderson encampment

(WSB photos)

Thanks for the texted tip. City crews are working this morning at 9th/Henderson [map], where RVs have camped for months. We went over for these photos after the tip. As is usual, the operation includes multiple city departments, SPD included.

The texter told us, “… The 9th and Henderson RV camp was partially moved today. The city is out there now. However they just moved from the interaction north of Henderson to maybe 75 feet away to now being on the west side of the intersection of Henderson. This encampment has in some variation been here since February. When they cleared out Trenton a few moved here.”

The texter said a car had already been towed this morning; we saw one tow truck standing by in the area. We’ll be checking with the Unified Care Team later in the day for a summary.