FOLLOWUP: Alexis Mercedes Rinck now officially in office as citywide Seattle Councilmember

After defeating appointed incumbent Tanya Woo with 58 percent of the vote last month, Alexis Mercedes Rinck is now officially on the Seattle City Council. She’s had two swearings-in, including a ceremonial event as part of today’s City Council meeting. She will serve the final year of the unexpired term that Teresa Mosqueda gave up to run for King County Council, and then a full four-year term for citywide Position 8 will be on next year’s ballot, along with citywide Position 9, currently held by council president Sara Nelson. From the news release announcing Councilmember Mercedes Rinck’s swearing-in:

… “I am honored to join the Council and look forward to working with them to tackle our city’s most pressing challenges to create a Seattle that works for everyone,” said Councilmember Rinck. “The stakes for our city are high, and we must stand firm in defending the rights of women, LGBTQIA2S+ communities, immigrants, and workers against both federal threats and local challenges. Together, we can build a strong, healthy, and inclusive community.” … Councilmember Rinck is committed to progressive revenue solutions, affordable housing, worker protections, public safety, and climate action. She has a clear plan to tackle Seattle’s budget crisis, expand housing supply to meet the city’s growing needs, and protect workers’ rights. Her public-safety approach focuses on building alternative responses and preventative measures as well as community engagement, while her climate action plan prioritizes equity and sustainability. ….

The new councilmember will serve as chair of the Sustainability, City Light, Arts & Culture committee and as vice-chair of the Libraries, Education & Neighborhoods committee. She will also be on the Housing and Human Services, Land Use, and Transportation committees. You can find her contact info here.