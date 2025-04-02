West Seattle PFLAG celebrating first anniversary this month

This month, West Seattle’s PFLAG meetings are celebrating “a year of solidarity and support,” according to the co-founders, who sent the announcement and photo for us to share with you:

In April of 2024 Corina Luckenbach (above left), the owner of North Admiral’s beloved (and :( now closed) Bebop Waffle Shop, joined with Debbie Gordon (above center), board member of Seattle PFLAG, and Rev. Andrew Conley-Holcom (above right), pastor of Admiral Church UCC, to launch West Seattle’s first monthly support group for queer and trans people and their families. That meeting, and every meeting since, has been filled with members of the West Seattle community looking for a safe place to connect, share, and envision a world free from prejudice and fear.

You are invited to join this community to celebrate their first anniversary and declare your support for more love and more warmth in a time that many are feeling cold and alone. They meet on the third Tuesday from 7:30-9pm. You can register and learn more at www.pflagseattle.org

For more than 50 years, PFLAG has been providing peer-to-peer support, publications, toolkits, and other resources to make sure that the family members of people who are LGBTQ+ get the support they need in the way that best serves their needs.