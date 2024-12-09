West Seattle, Washington

09 Monday

46℉

ELECTION 2025: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announces he’s running for re-election

December 9, 2024 12:30 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

Just out of the inbox, Mayor Bruce Harrell has announced he wants a second term. According to the news release we received, he has officially registered his campaign for the 2025 city elections. Harrell was elected as mayor in 2021, one of a crowded field that filed that year, two years after deciding not to run for re-election to the City Council. The news release includes a statement from Harrell reading in part “… there is more work to do – this is the time for proven leadership to stand up for our values and keep Seattle moving forward as a city that is welcoming, affordable, and safe.” He was preceded by Jenny Durkan, who decided not to run for a second mayoral term. The last two-term Seattle mayor was West Seattleite Greg Nickels, who served 2002-2010. Only one other person has registered a mayoral campaign so far, Alexander Barickman.

Share This

5 Replies to "ELECTION 2025: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announces he's running for re-election"

  • k December 9, 2024 (12:39 pm)
    Reply

    There’s lots more work to do because Harrell has done nothing in the three years he’s been in office.  Well, besides throwing tax money at building himself a gym (that he doesn’t even use) at city hall, and hiring friends and family into city jobs with little to no oversight.  Hard Pass.  We need an actual mayor that’s there because they care about the city and understand government.  Not a benchwarmer who just wasn’t ready to stop drawing a city paycheck after being ousted from the council like Harrell.  Please look at the track records of the folks you’re voting for, and don’t just vote with your feelings.

    • WSB December 9, 2024 (12:56 pm)
      Reply

      Harrell was not “ousted.” As noted above, he didn’t run for re-election. He had been representing District 2; seven candidates ran in the primary to succeed him, with Tammy Morales (who’s resigning next month) and Mark Solomon advancing to the general election.
      https://aqua.kingcounty.gov/elections/2019/aug-primary/results.pdf

  • recommendation December 9, 2024 (1:07 pm)
    Reply

    I would like AP Diaz to move on. Harrell appointed him and I feel like all he does is p*** people off.

  • lucy December 9, 2024 (1:09 pm)
    Reply

    I miss Charlie Royer.  He was out last good mayor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.