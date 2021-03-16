West Seattle, Washington

ELECTION 2021: Bruce Harrell running for mayor again

March 16, 2021 12:15 pm
Adding his name today to what’s now a 14-candidate list in the Seattle mayor’s race is someone who once, albeit briefly, held the title: Former City Councilmember Bruce Harrell. He was council president when then-mayor Ed Murray resigned in 2017, but declined to keep the interim mayoral position, so the council appointed another member, Tim Burgess, to serve the two months until the next election. Harrell then decided not to run for council re-election in 2019. His campaign announcement today is in the form of an “open letter” to Seattle residents. It tells his personal story as well as laying out a wide-ranging platform including business assistance, affordable health care, job creation, arts/culture/nightlife revitalization, public/private partnership to address homelessness, addressing structural racism and police bias, and more. His few days as mayor in 2017 were marked by issuance of four executive orders, as we reported here. This isn’t his first run for mayor – he ran in 2013, finishing fourth in a primary field of nine. This year’s primary is August 2nd; the candidate lineup will be finalized in May.

  • Kat Shimon March 16, 2021 (12:39 pm)
    What a great candidate!! So, so, so excited to see this. YES!!!

  • Yes March 16, 2021 (12:51 pm)
    Run, Bruce! This is the most excited I’ve been for a local candidate in a long time.

  • Yayyay March 16, 2021 (1:00 pm)
    Will vote for him.He has better common sense than the rest.Where can I send my election vouchers to him?

  • Anne March 16, 2021 (1:09 pm)
    $10 million to each of 7 city council districts-where would that $70 million come from?Mr.Harrells open letter has lots of ideas-I’m not necessarily opposed to any of them-other than the how.  Hopefully there will be more of the “how” especially in regards to funding -going forward. This part of his letter:aren’t we already doing at least some of these things? Will existing funding go towards his vision – or will new/more funding be needed. The part about “every business & individual making tax deductive donations” sounds good-but many of us already do that-so  how exactly would that work-or be different? 

  • KWestSeattle March 16, 2021 (1:14 pm)
    Based on his 4 executive orders, I feel like I could vote for this guy. We need sanity in city leadership!

