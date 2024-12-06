CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: 3 updates in 15-year-old’s shooting death

Two days after 15-year-old Chief Sealth International High School student Sudaysi Ida was shot and killed in High Point, three updates:
INVESTIGATION: At last night’s Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council meeting, precinct commander Capt. Krista Bair gave attendees a brief update on the case: “We don’t think it’s random,” adding that the “Homicide Unit has some good leads.” (We’ll publish a full report on the rest of the meeting later.)
FUNDRAISER: Several people have messaged to ask us to publish this link to a fundraiser for the victim’s family, set up by a teacher of the victim’s sibling:
The family is in urgent need of support to cover funeral expenses during this incredibly difficult time.
As teachers of the younger sibling, we have witnessed the strength and resilience of this family. Compelled to help during this unimaginable time, we are working with the community to raise funds for the family’s immediate needs.
Time is critical due to the family’s cultural and religious practices, and we are coming together to provide support as quickly as possible. Every contribution, no matter the size, will help ease the financial burden and allow the family to focus on healing. All funds raised will go directly toward funeral costs, with any additional support assisting the family as they navigate this tragedy.
HIGH POINT MANAGEMENT LETTER: This has raised questions and concerns about neighborhood safety, so the High Point Open Space Association Board also wanted to share this open letter with the wider West Seattle community:
Dear High Point Community Members,
It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the tragic loss of a young life in our community this week. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. We also extend our sympathy to all our neighbors who are affected by this loss.
In light of this event, we want to reassure you that we are committed to the safety and well-being of our community. We are actively working alongside the Seattle Housing Authority, Neighborhood House, and other partners to enhance community safety through various events and activities. These efforts are aimed at fostering a supportive and safe environment for everyone.
We maintain regular communication with the police to ensure a proactive approach to community safety. We encourage you to participate in the Seattle Police Department’s quarterly Crime Prevention Council meetings, as these are valuable opportunities for you to stay informed and involved, as well as ensuring SPD knows what is happening in High Point. Furthermore, we invite you to attend the regularly scheduled safety meetings led by SHA’s Community Builder. These meetings are a platform for you to share your concerns, ideas, and suggestions on how we can collectively enhance our neighborhood’s safety. Look for more information regarding the time and place of these meetings in High Point’s weekly newsletter and on the High Point Network Facebook group.
We believe that open dialogue and community involvement are key to creating a safe and thriving environment. Your voice matters, and we welcome any ideas or comments you might have. Together, we can work towards a safer and more connected community for everyone.
Thank you for your continued support and commitment.
| 0 COMMENTS