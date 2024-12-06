CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: 3 updates in 15-year-old’s shooting death

Two days after 15-year-old Chief Sealth International High School student Sudaysi Ida was shot and killed in High Point, three updates:

INVESTIGATION: At last night’s Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council meeting, precinct commander Capt. Krista Bair gave attendees a brief update on the case: “We don’t think it’s random,” adding that the “Homicide Unit has some good leads.” (We’ll publish a full report on the rest of the meeting later.)

FUNDRAISER: Several people have messaged to ask us to publish this link to a fundraiser for the victim’s family, set up by a teacher of the victim’s sibling:

The family is in urgent need of support to cover funeral expenses during this incredibly difficult time. As teachers of the younger sibling, we have witnessed the strength and resilience of this family. Compelled to help during this unimaginable time, we are working with the community to raise funds for the family’s immediate needs. Time is critical due to the family’s cultural and religious practices, and we are coming together to provide support as quickly as possible. Every contribution, no matter the size, will help ease the financial burden and allow the family to focus on healing. All funds raised will go directly toward funeral costs, with any additional support assisting the family as they navigate this tragedy.

HIGH POINT MANAGEMENT LETTER: This has raised questions and concerns about neighborhood safety, so the High Point Open Space Association Board also wanted to share this open letter with the wider West Seattle community: