CLOSURE ALERT: Highway 99 tunnel closing Friday night, and what’s happening while it’s closed

December 3, 2024 3:10 pm
(Screenshot from Highway 99 traffic camera this afternoon)

Sent by WSDOT today – word of one of the Highway 99 downtown tunnel’s periodic maintenance closures, and info on the work that’ll be done:

Both directions of the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle will close from 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, for maintenance.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will start closing northbound and southbound lanes at 9 p.m., with the tunnel fully closed by 10 p.m. Drivers going south on SR 99 will need to take the Harrison Street off-ramp, and northbound SR 99 drivers will need to take the Alaskan Way off-ramp. Also, the Sixth Avenue and Royal Brougham Way on-ramps will close at 9 p.m.

The closure will let crews do several important tasks, including:

-Cleaning drains.
-Lubing tunnel fans.
-Cleaning safety areas.
-Checking fire extinguishers.
-Testing data switches.
-Replacing coaxial cable connections.
-Troubleshooting dampers.
-Fixing lights.
-Repairing cameras.
-Fixing message signs.

People traveling through downtown Seattle Friday night should use alternate routes.

  • Kt December 3, 2024 (4:19 pm)
    I love the tunnel.  We use it all the time to head North and then jump on I-5 at 80th.   Saves soooooo much time.

