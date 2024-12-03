CLOSURE ALERT: Highway 99 tunnel closing Friday night, and what’s happening while it’s closed

(Screenshot from Highway 99 traffic camera this afternoon)

Sent by WSDOT today – word of one of the Highway 99 downtown tunnel’s periodic maintenance closures, and info on the work that’ll be done:

Both directions of the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle will close from 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, for maintenance.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will start closing northbound and southbound lanes at 9 p.m., with the tunnel fully closed by 10 p.m. Drivers going south on SR 99 will need to take the Harrison Street off-ramp, and northbound SR 99 drivers will need to take the Alaskan Way off-ramp. Also, the Sixth Avenue and Royal Brougham Way on-ramps will close at 9 p.m.

The closure will let crews do several important tasks, including:

-Cleaning drains.

-Lubing tunnel fans.

-Cleaning safety areas.

-Checking fire extinguishers.

-Testing data switches.

-Replacing coaxial cable connections.

-Troubleshooting dampers.

-Fixing lights.

-Repairing cameras.

-Fixing message signs.

People traveling through downtown Seattle Friday night should use alternate routes.