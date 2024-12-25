Christmas Day 2024 in West Seattle, and first night of Hanukkah: Here’s who’s open and what else you should know

(Photos from texter who says, “Westwood mystery artist has been spreading holiday cheer”)

Merry Christmas today, Happy Hanukkah tonight! Here’s info we hope will be useful on this holiday:

BUSES: Metro‘s running on the Sunday schedule.

WATER TAXI: Not sailing today.

STATE FERRIES: Weekend timetable today – check the alerts page for status/changes.

MORE TRANSPORTATION NOTES: No charge for street parking in areas of the city with pay stations … West Seattle-relevant traffic cameras are here; see all cameras citywide via this map.

COFFEE SHOPS OPEN TODAY: We found eight – here’s our list. (Plans can change after our research, so if you encounter a change, please text or call us – 206-293-6302 – thank you.)

RESTAURANTS AND BARS OPEN TODAY: Fifteen are on our list – see it here. (And please let us know of any changes!)

GROCERY STORES OPEN TODAY: Again this year, as noted in our Holiday Guide, only the three Safeways (Roxbury, Admiral, Jefferson Square) are open (8 am-5 pm) – all other West Seattle grocery stores are closed until tomorrow.

CHURCH SERVICES TODAY: Four of the churches on the list in our Holiday Guide have Christmas Day services.

OTHER NOTES: Trash/recycling pickup is delayed one day for the rest of the week (next week too) … Seattle Parks closure info is here … Libraries (city and county) are closed.

SEE A MOVIE: The Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) is open this afternoon/evening – first screening of the day, 3 pm.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show continues tonight on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, opening at 5 pm. Timed tickets and info here.

OTHER LIGHTS TO SEE: Scroll through our archive to see the local homes we’ve shown all month!

If you see/hear news, please text/call 206-293-6302 – we appreciate your tips and collaboration every hour of every day and night!