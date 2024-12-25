West Seattle, Washington

Christmas Day 2024 in West Seattle, and first night of Hanukkah: Here’s who’s open and what else you should know

December 25, 2024 6:03 am
(Photos from texter who says, “Westwood mystery artist has been spreading holiday cheer”)

Merry Christmas today, Happy Hanukkah tonight! Here’s info we hope will be useful on this holiday:

BUSES: Metro‘s running on the Sunday schedule.

WATER TAXI: Not sailing today.

STATE FERRIES: Weekend timetable today – check the alerts page for status/changes.

MORE TRANSPORTATION NOTES: No charge for street parking in areas of the city with pay stations … West Seattle-relevant traffic cameras are here; see all cameras citywide via this map.

COFFEE SHOPS OPEN TODAY: We found eight – here’s our list. (Plans can change after our research, so if you encounter a change, please text or call us – 206-293-6302 – thank you.)

RESTAURANTS AND BARS OPEN TODAY: Fifteen are on our list – see it here. (And please let us know of any changes!)

GROCERY STORES OPEN TODAY: Again this year, as noted in our Holiday Guide, only the three Safeways (Roxbury, Admiral, Jefferson Square) are open (8 am-5 pm) – all other West Seattle grocery stores are closed until tomorrow.

CHURCH SERVICES TODAY: Four of the churches on the list in our Holiday Guide have Christmas Day services.

OTHER NOTES: Trash/recycling pickup is delayed one day for the rest of the week (next week too) … Seattle Parks closure info is here … Libraries (city and county) are closed.

SEE A MOVIE: The Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) is open this afternoon/evening – first screening of the day, 3 pm.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show continues tonight on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, opening at 5 pm. Timed tickets and info here.

OTHER LIGHTS TO SEE: Scroll through our archive to see the local homes we’ve shown all month!

If you see/hear news, please text/call 206-293-6302 – we appreciate your tips and collaboration every hour of every day and night!

