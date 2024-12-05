ALSO TONIGHT: Handgun-lockbox giveaway in The Junction

Just got word of this, also happening tonight – here’s the announcement sent to us by the King County Regional Office of Gun Violence Prevention:

Did you know 1 in 5 adults in King County say a firearm is kept in or around their home and about a third of firearm owners with kids and half of firearm owners without kids don’t store their firearms locked up?

Locking up firearms saves lives and protects communities. Using a gun lockbox can prevent unauthorized access, reduce the risk of accidental shootings, and prevent theft or misuse. On December 5, 2024, the King County Regional Office of Gun Violence Prevention will hand out FREE handgun lockboxes at the Junction Shop Late Pop-Up Market at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW). Lockboxes will be available from 5-9 pm at Jet City Labs while supplies last.

Have concerns about public safety in King County? The King County Regional Office of Gun Violence Prevention invites you to share your thoughts through an anonymously in a short survey HERE. The survey takes seven minutes or less to complete, and your responses will remain confidential.

Survey: surveymonkey.com/r/communitygunsafety