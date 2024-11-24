YOU CAN HELP: Young West Seattleite’s ‘Pins for the Pantry’ seeking pledges

While many are out shopping on “Black Friday,” one young West Seattleite will be bowling … for a cause.

(Photo from nathantavelbowling.com)

That’s Nathan Tavel, who plans to bowl 10 am-11 am Friday (November 29) to raise money for the West Seattle and White Center Food Banks. You can pledge now – with pledging categories including how many pins he’ll tally, how many strikes he’ll throw, how many turkeys he’ll throw, and what his total score will be. You can find out more – and pledge – at nathantavelbowling.com. Lots of prize possibilities for pledgers, too! (This isn’t his first bowling fundraiser – we told you about one of Nathan’s efforts back in early 2020, when he was just eight; his dad, community advocate Phil Tavel, says he’s been bowling since age four.)