YOU CAN HELP: Got blankets and pillows? West Seattle’s emergency shelter could use them

As reported here earlier this week, Westside Neighbors Shelter in The Triangle is now open for overnight stays. And Keith Hughes says there’s a greater need than they expected, so operator Keith Hughes is looking for a very specific type of donation and asked us to share the request with you:

With the predictions of extreme wind, heavy rain, and dropping temps, we had ha big influx at the shelter last night. We had 36 overnight guests, which we were not prepared for this early in the winter season. Consequently I ran out of blankets and pillows last night. (We have) a request for twin-size blankets and pillows. I will be at the shelter until 10 pm tonight to take deliveries and again at 7:30 am to 11 am tomorrow (Thursday) morning.

The shelter is at 3618 SW Alaska.